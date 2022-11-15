HCMC dwellers wish to find property projects with legal transparency



According to the report of the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City, in the first quarter of 2022, only five projects with a total of 1,172 apartments could be eligible for transactions citywide, down 84.66 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and down 66.01 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City currently has more than 100 real estate projects that have been bumping into legal problems; therefore, they are not yet eligible for transactions.

According to the Department of Construction’s estimate by the second quarter of 2022, tens of thousands of large-scale apartment buildings have been delayed for many years; subsequently, city inhabitants spend more money to buy an apartment in legal housing projects which are becoming rare.

The ZENITY project of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam) is amongst a few legal apartment projects in District 1 recently as it is one of the rare projects developed by a reputable investor, with complete legality, central location, luxurious interior design and high-class facilities.

Recently, the project has been handed over to customers and received many positive feedbacks from residents, typical of the quality of construction and interior decoration of the apartment, as well as utility complexes.





By Truong Doanh – Translated by Anh Quan