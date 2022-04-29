First UK-Vietnam bilingual school launched

Illustrative photo

Before that, four other member schools were established in the UK, Japan, Dubai and Singapore. Established in 1850, up to now, the North London Collegiate School System is one of the most academically successful in the UK with more than 40 percent of students each year passing their exams into the top 20 universities in the world.

In Vietnam, the school will operate from August 2022, becoming the first bilingual school to combine the outstanding points of two Vietnamese and British education systems, bringing a modern learning program, a foreign language program, and a modern curriculum with diversified courses for comprehensive development of students' skills.

By Thanh Thu - Translated by Dan Thuy