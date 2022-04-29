  1. Business
  2. Self - introduction

First UK-Vietnam bilingual school launched

SGGP
The Embassy Education has just held a signing ceremony of cooperation with North London Collegiate School System in the United Kingdom for the launch of Vietnam Tinh Hoa Primary School, the fifth member of the UK school with a history of more than 170 years in the UK.
First UK-Vietnam bilingual school launched ảnh 1 Illustrative photo
Before that, four other member schools were established in the UK, Japan, Dubai and Singapore. Established in 1850, up to now, the North London Collegiate School System is one of the most academically successful in the UK with more than 40 percent of students each year passing their exams into the top 20 universities in the world.
In Vietnam, the school will operate from August 2022, becoming the first bilingual school to combine the outstanding points of two Vietnamese and British education systems, bringing a modern learning program, a foreign language program, and a modern curriculum with diversified courses for comprehensive development of students' skills.

By Thanh Thu - Translated by Dan Thuy

Tags:

Other news

See more