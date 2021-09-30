Enterprises ready for new normal

Phan Van Co Marketing Director of Vrice Company Phan Van Co said that the company has been in contact with partners for export orders for the fourth quarter. Recently, the company has still been in contact with the partners. After the city reopens, inventory in its warehouses will be sent to the partners first.

To secure enterprises in the new normal, consistency in the city’s decision is the key factor to allow Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces that are the supply source of production materials for HCMC-based enterprises to do business. Plus, it is necessary to increase the vaccine coverage rate for workers from other cities and provinces who return to the city for work.

Deputy General Director of Fiditour-Vietluxtour Travel Nguyen Ngoc An said that the company has had a plan to serve domestic customers with green cards. Currently, businesses still maintain operating activities, do market research, and keep regular interactions with partners and customers to ensure that services are always ready to operate when the Covid-19 epidemic is under control.

CEO of Fiditour-Vietluxtour Travel Nguyen Ngoc An In parallel with the plan to be ready to welcome international guests, Fiditour - Vietluxtour also planned to serve domestic customers with green cards, who have got two shots of the vaccines ions or have recovered from the disease. In the immediate future, Fiditour - Vietluxtour will organize a packaged green tours to outlying districts Can Gio, Cu Chi and Long Hai District in the Southern Province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.

Deputy General Director of Vietravel Tourism Company Huynh Phuong Hoang Deputy General Director of Vietravel Tourism Company Huynh Phuong Hoang announced to prepare various scenarios to restore operations. Enterprises have prepared plausible scenarios for tourism recovery. In addition to serving Vietnamese tourists traveling in the country, Vietravel is eager to welcome experts, repatriated overseas Vietnamese, and international visitors from the "green zone" who are eligible for entry according to the regulations.

Chairman of the HCMC Finance and Investment State-owned Company Nguyen Ngoc Hoa expected consideration of improving the capacity of the logistics system for the domestic and export markets to support production activities from October 1. For the export market, it is necessary to focus on reinvesting in upgrading the seaport system - the area where goods are exported.

The disruption of the global logistics chain due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic has negatively affected businesses’ production activities. This problem has in fact existed for many years and many export transport companies have bumped into more difficulties in Vietnam when the epidemic broke out.

Chairman of the HCMC Finance and Investment State-owned Company Nguyen Ngoc Hoa Above all, it is necessary to upgrade the logistics system for the three wholesale markets Binh Dien, Thu Duc and Hoc Mon with a special focus on investment in warehouses and cold storage to support small businesses in storing and preserving goods, reducing the risk of goods supply chain disruption.

Supply of worker accommodation is a matter. However, enterprises need support from the city's leaders in providing land fund, supporting construction capital for investors to build worker accommodation at affordable rents.

