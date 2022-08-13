Eight new hotels and resorts in Vietnam introduced on CNN Travel

Alma resort in Cam Ranh The hotels include Azerai Ke Ga Bay, Wink Hotel Saigon Center, Alma Resort, Maia Resort Quy Nhon, Regent Phu Quoc, Maia Resort Quy Nhon, Capella Hanoi, and Radisson Hotel Danang.

The first hotel on the CNN Travel’s list is Azerai Ke Ga Bay, 180km from Ho Chi Minh City with unlimited views with wide angles stretching to 5km of coastline and fine white sand.

Secondly, opened in 2021, Wink Hotel Saigon Center targets a young, local Vietnamese demographic for whom authenticity is everything. Designed by a Paris-based agency, the hotel's rooms may admittedly be space-efficient, no expense has been spared inside them but they feature luxury mattresses, fine linens, and a power shower.

Thirdly, the expansive Alma resort sits amid 30 hectares at Bai Dai of Cam Ranh peninsula and offers a wide range of amenities for guests staying in its 580 suites and pavilions, all of which face Long Beach. The resort has a system of 12 swimming pools arranged from high to low stretching to the beach, a water park, a spa area with 13 treatment villas, a movie theater with a capacity of 70 guests, a conference center...

Anantara Quy Nhon Villas overlooks Quy Nhon bay Next, Maia Resort Quy Nhon is located on the coast of Nhon Ly, nestling in tropical gardens and golden sands in the sun, amidst the scenery of the sea with colorful fishing boats bobbing on Phuong Mai Bay which brings in a catch that the resort's chefs at restaurant Vi turn into excellent renditions of local dishes, as well as familiar global comfort food.

Regent Phu Quoc is the first resort in Southeast Asia to carry the luxury brand Regent Hotels & Resorts. It is located on Bai Truong where guests can stroll along the white sand or delve into the hidden gems of Phu Quoc, a UNESCO-designated World Biosphere Reserve -- and also home to the first resort in Southeast Asia from luxury brand Regent Hotels & Resorts.

As one of the most beautiful beach resorts in Vietnam, Anantara Quy Nhon Villas is bordered on three sides by mountains and overlooks Quy Nhon bay, Anantara Quy Nhon Villas is an ideal place for tourists to sunbathe on the beach as well as join the journey of discovery and adventure.

With beguiling and historic style, Capella Hanoi is a boutique hotel with 47 bedrooms designed by American architect Bill Bensley. Just a few steps from the Hanoi Opera House, Capella Hanoi was built to recreate a lavish inn during the heyday of opera in the 1920s, which was once a place for once-famous singers, musicians and composers.

Finally, Radisson Hotel Danang with a Nordic-style design is located on My Khe beach in the Central City of Da Nang, a popular departure point for several of Vietnam's UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the charming old merchant town of Hoi An and Thua Thien – Hue. Up on the 21st floor, a terrace bar adjoins a dramatic infinity pool for Instagram moments at sunset, while there's also a telescope for would-be stargazers to scan the skies.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan