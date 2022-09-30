Digital transformation helps PV GAS improve competitiveness

Employees of PV GAS (Photo: pvn.vn)



By gradually digitising business, production and management, the corporation has been bringing higher added value to its customers and partners, and meeting the market demand.

According to PV GAS, in early August, the 110,000th digital signature file was signed in PV GAS' digital signature system, equivalent to about 450,000 signatures. This is an important milestone of PV GAS in digital transformation, significantly contributing to reducing time for processing documents and increasing production and business efficiency.The firm’s digital transformation is implemented concertedly and consistently with the digital transformation process of PetroVietnam to take advantage of the infrastructure system and database, and promote the efficiency of the sector’s value chain.Along with solutions to promote digital transformation in terms of technology infrastructure, PetroVietnam has also been promoting the concerted implementation of "Digital Culture" with the foundation of sharing culture, creative culture, and culture of constant learning effort.As a key member of PetroVietnam, PV GAS has made tremendous digital transformation efforts, thus contributing to the successful implementation of the group's strategy.Since 2015, PV GAS has hired Ernst & Young Vietnam Co., Ltd (EY) - an international consulting contractor that has rich experience in consulting and implementing many enterprise resource planning (ERP) software projects, to conduct surveys and evaluate feasibility of its projects for implementation.From 2016 to 2021, PV GAS carried out restructuring in terms of organisation structure, operation and processing at its departments and affiliates; and promoted the application of information technology in accordance with the specific need of production, business and internal management in order to improve immediate efficiency, gradually standardise operations and make changes to better suit ERP software application standards.In recent years, along with the rapid development of science and technology, the 4th industrial revolution and the Covid-19 pandemic have impacted and changed people's lives and habits.The emergence of new consumer trends and business models has forced businesses to make changes. During this period, PV Gas also paid special attention to promoting digital transformation.PV GAS has applied IT in almost all production and business activities such as working from home; increasing use of online tools for meeting and working; and applying digital signature.In the post-pandemic economic recovery period, the IT application and digital transformation is still expanding, helping change the traditional operation methods.Implementing Resolution No. 184-NQ/DU dated February 15, 2022, on implementing digital transformation at all subsidiaries of PetroVietnam to 2025, with orientations to 2030, PV GAS approved a plan in 2022 to deploy ERP software on the basis of its business development strategy and compatible with PVN's ERP software.With the simultaneous implementation of two consulting projects, PV GAS aims to select a digital technology group suitable to its scale and business strategy in the coming time, and ensure the implementation of the ERP system in accordance with the Smart Factory orientation.PV GAS has also concentrated on improving its IT and data management systems to meet the increasing application need, and ensure cyber security.PV GAS posted a pre-tax profit of VND14 trillion (nearly US$590 million) in the first three quarters of 2022, up 61.8% year-on-year.It targets a revenue of VND100 trillion, and pre-tax profit of VND15.5 trillion in 2022, up 26.6% and 38.4%, respectively, over the same period last year.To fulfill its production and business targets in 2022, PV GAS continues efforts to ensure stable and safe operation of gas facilities.

Vietnamplus