Bamboo Airways successfully operates first direct Vietnam-US flight

The Bamboo Airways aircraft (Photo: baogiaothong.vn)

The flight, coded QH9149, used a Boeing 787-9 plane and carried 20 crewmembers on board.

According to the Vietnamese airline, this is also its first flight piloting the IATA Travel Pass, an electronic health passport application by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), after nearly three months of related system preparations.

Upon the landing, Bamboo Airways has become the first Vietnamese carrier to sign a four-party cooperation agreement on the development of non-stop direct flights from Vietnam to Los Angeles, with the other three parties consisting of the US city, its Tourism & Convention Board (LATCB), and its international airport. It also became an official commercial partner of the city following this event.

As planned, the return flight will transport nearly 7 tones of medical equipment including 1,000 ventilators sponsored by the US-based California Waste Solution Inc to the Bach Mai Hospital.

In October, the airline will run a flight between HCMC and Los Angeles.

Bamboo Airways expects these direct commercial flights will contribute to boosting trade, tourism and service exchanges between the two nations, opening up more opportunities in the future.

Vietnamplus