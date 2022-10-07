Azerai La Residence Hue named among top 10 hotels in Southeast Asia

Azerai La Residence Hue

Azerai La Residence Hue ranked in the fourth place. It is the only hotel in Vietnam recognized as a Readers' Choice Award winner of the top 10 hotels in Southeast Asia.



La Residence Hue is a boutique hotel on the banks of the Huong (Perfume) River overlooking the former Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The 90-year-old hotel was built in the 1930s as part of the residence of the French colonial governor. Arch curves and unique nautical patterns show the Art Deco architecture characteristics featuring contemporary minimalist elegant aesthetics.

“This 122-room hotel takes its identity from the former French colonial governor’s mansion at its core. The same nautical modern architecture that makes the villa so charming is reprised in the two modern wings, which were added during a thorough yet sensitive renovation of the original building so that the place is pure Indochine”, Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

Earlier this year, Azerai La Residence, Hue launched more than 40 new special services taking visitors to enjoy cultural identities, local food, natural landscapes, royal palaces, museums and temples of the Nguyen Dynasty.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh