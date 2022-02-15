  1. Business
Airlines, travel firms cooperate to offer attractive products on Women's Day

A number of domestic airlines have coordinated with travel agencies to launch a range of promotional programs marking the International Women's Day on March 8.
The Vietnam Airlines’ e-commerce platform, VAMAZING provides VND100, 000 discount for each couple with the Discount code “Valentine”. VNAMAZING offers online tourism services including tour and accommodation bookings.
Vietravel Tourist Company has launched a promotional program featuring many gifts and tourist products celebrating International Women's Day, including special treatment for female clients aged 18 and over. Travelers will be presented a return air ticket, promo codes and gifts when they book a hotel together with flights to destinations of Hanoi, Quy Nhon, Da Nang and Phu Quoc.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

