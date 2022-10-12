  1. Business

SCB denies false rumors related to its senior leaders

The Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB) this morning provided official information to deny rumors related to members of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of SCB.
The SCB had official information regarding several false rumors on social media related to Head of the SCB’s Supervisory Board Luu Quoc Thang and Deputy General Director of SCB Diep Bao Chau.
Accordingly, Head of the SCB’s Supervisory Board Luu Quoc Thang and Deputy General Director of SCB Diep Bao Chau are managing the daily operations of the bank.

Mr. Thang and Mr. Chau are senior leaders who have been working for a long time at SCB. SCB confirmed that the rumors arising on social media are fake news affecting the business situation of the bank.

