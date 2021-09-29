SBV orders strict control on real estate credit

Specifically, commercial banks must regularly assess their operations, financial situation, and debt repayment ability, especially for customers with high credit outstanding balance in the real estate sector, individual customers with high consumer loans, and customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic so as to take appropriate handling measures.
SBV also requires commercial banks to keep a close watch on investment in corporate bonds, especially those related to construction, real estate trading, or increasing the capital scale of issuers operating in the field of construction and real estate.
