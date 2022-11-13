Rubber exports to face difficulties toward year-end

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

According to experts, latex prices tend to go down when the US dollar is appreciating. Moreover, prolonged heavy rains in the peak harvest time this year also impacted latex output.



The department quoted data from the General Departments of Customs as saying that Vietnam exported 609,170 tons of rubber worth US$930.86 million in the third quarter, up 6 percent in volume but down 1.8 percent in value on an annual basis due to falling prices.



China remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese rubber with 453,060 tons valued at $669.14 million, up 10.4 percent in volume and 0.5 percent in value year-on-year. It accounted for 70.2 percent of Vietnam’s total rubber export value.



India came second with 42,040 tons worth $69.64 million, marking an annual increase of 25.1 percent in volume and 18.3 percent in value.

VNA