Rubber export to face difficulties toward year-end

According to experts, latex prices tend to go down when the US dollar is appreciating. Moreover, prolonged heavy rains in the peak harvest time this year also impacted latex output.The department quoted data from the General Departments of Customs as saying that Vietnam exported 609,170 tonnes of rubber worth US$930.86 million in the third quarter, up 6% in volume but down 1.8% in value on an annual basis due to falling prices.China remained the biggest importer of Vietnamese rubber with 453,060 tons valued at US$669.14 million, up 10.4% in volume and 0.5% in value year-on-year. It accounted for 70.2% of Vietnam’s total rubber export value.India came second with 42,040 tons worth US$69.64 million, marking an annual increase of 25.1% in volume and 18.3% in value.

Vietnamplus