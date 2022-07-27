Rubber company earns US$469,6 million in first six months of 2022

In the first six months, the group’s output of rubber reached 130,274 tons, equaling 32.62 percent of the year plan and 111.89 percent over the same period last year.

Rubber consumption output reached 181,000 tons, equaling 36.1 percent of the year plan, and 111.96 percent against the same period last year. The company purchased 32,500 tons of rubber, equaling 40.55 percent of the year plan and 89.56 percent over the same period last year.

Moreover, the group collected 637,500 cubic meters of wood of various kinds equaling 45.94 percent of the year plan and 100.27 percent in comparison with the same period last year.

The group earned more than VND4,126.7 billion from wood processing and other wood products, or 118.4 percent over the same period last year.

Furthermore, its total revenue from industrial products such as gloves, mattresses, and conveyor belts reached VND715.4 billion, equaling 34.8 percent of the year plan and 66.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

It netted VND11,748 billion equaling 39.6 percent of the year plan and 101.7 percent over the same period last year.

An employee in the group has an average monthly salary of VND 7.5 million. Additionally, the company helps its employees to increase their income by developing the household economy.

To continue to achieve the planned results in 2022, the group will have flexible solutions on consumption, inventory, customers, and selling price to ensure its profit as planned and cash flow for business activities. In the upcoming time, it will use all resources for investment and development of cluster and industrial park projects on converted rubber land according to the planning approved by local authorities.

In addition, the group proposed the ministries and agencies consider creating conditions for the implementation of investment projects and infrastructure business in the industrial park, and industrial clusters on the group rubber plantations which are converted to land use purposes according to the local plan.





By Thanh Hai – Translated by Anh Quan