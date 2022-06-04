Routes Asia 2022 attracts 550 local, int’l participants

The event is a forum for policy planners of the air transport industry to launch action plans for the recovery of the aviation sector.



Participants will focus on discussing possible ways of cooperation to reconnect flight networks in the Asia-Pacific region; the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on consumer purchasing motivation, behavior, and tourism trends; the most effective strategies to resume market demand.

Da Nang City has strengthened investment in airport infrastructure to receive 28 million passengers and 200,000 tons of cargo by 2030 due to the aviation industry growth forecast.

By hosting the 16th Routes Asia, Da Nang affirms its position as a center of trade, logistics, finance and culture as well as Asia's leading event and festival destination, a hub for aviation and tourism development in Vietnam and the region.

Da Nang is the first city in Vietnam to host the Routes Asia 2022.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh