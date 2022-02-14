Risk of real estate fever in 2022

For instance, a number of projects in Ho Chi Minh City also experienced a high increase in average transaction prices in the first quarter of this year. In the first months of 2022, apartment prices have increased by 5-7 percent on average while the price of an independent property in a realty estate project increased by 15-20 percent, and land price surged by 20-30 percent over the same period in 2021.



The Ministry of Construction predicted that this may still be the beginning of a real estate fever in 2022, especially when the government has been using solutions to stimulate demand and support economic recovery after a period of decline. The move can also affect the real estate market to become hotter if the market is not well controlled.





By Trung Duc – Translated by Uyen Phuong