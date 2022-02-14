  1. Business

Risk of real estate fever in 2022

SGGP
The Ministry of Construction’s report on the real estate market has shown that the prices of real estate, houses, and land plots are still continuing to increase from the beginning of 2022 although the economy has deflated due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
For instance, a number of projects in Ho Chi Minh City also experienced a high increase in average transaction prices in the first quarter of this year. In the first months of 2022, apartment prices have increased by 5-7 percent on average while the price of an independent property in a realty estate project increased by 15-20 percent, and land price surged by 20-30 percent over the same period in 2021.
The Ministry of Construction predicted that this may still be the beginning of a real estate fever in 2022, especially when the government has been using solutions to stimulate demand and support economic recovery after a period of decline. The move can also affect the real estate market to become hotter if the market is not well controlled.

By Trung Duc – Translated by Uyen Phuong

Tags:

Other news

See more