Rice output up 1.1 million tons in 2021

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

Although the rice cultivation area decreased by about 39,700 ha, the productivity increased by nearly 1.9 quintals/ha compared to 2020.



The use of high-quality rice varieties in farming surged by 77 percent, contributing to raising the proportion of high-quality rice in export to over 89 percent, helping lift the average export price of rice to US$503 per ton in 2021 from $496 per ton in 2020.



Vietnam’s rice export turnover was estimated to reach $3.27 billion in 2021.



The agriculture sector aims to produce 48.3 million tons of food grains in 2022, including 43 - 43.9 million tons of rice.



In the winter-spring crop 2021-2022, the south and the north - the two largest rice growing regions, planned to grow rice on 1.6 million ha and nearly 1.1 million ha, respectively. Meanwhile, the south central coastal and Central Highlands regions will cultivate rice on a total area of over 321,000 ha.

VNA