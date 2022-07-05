Revenue of information technology industry estimated at US$57 billion





In the report of Top 10 Reputable Technology Companies in 2022 published by Vietnam Report Joint Stock Company on July 5, the revenue of enterprises in the information technology and telecommunications industry in the first five months of 2022 is estimated at US$57 billion, up 8.5 percent over the same period in 2021.With revenue growth in the first five months of the year, the information technology and telecommunications industry is expected to grow strongly in the last months of the year because the wave of digital transformation continues to take place. Technology investment is considered a natural demand, helping to improve operational efficiency and reduce production costs across all sectors.The forecast of information technology market data provider IDC shows that investment in global digital transformation is still growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecasted to reach 15.5 percent in the 2020-2023 period.According to the survey results of the Vietnam Report, all businesses and experts believe that the prospect of the last six months of 2022 will continue to grow. Of which, 61.1 percent believe that the growth will be robust.Compared to previous surveys conducted by Vietnam Report, the industry's growth expectations are seen to increase rapidly.However, besides the opportunities, the digital transformation process in Vietnam's information technology and telecommunications enterprises also faces difficulties, such as complicated administrative procedures, insufficient high-quality human resources, and limited research and development of technology products.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Gia Bao