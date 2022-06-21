Retail petrol prices up slightly in latest adjustment

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel increased VND185 to a maximum of VND31,302 (US$1.35) per liter, while that of RON95 rose VND498 to VND32,873 (US$1.42) per liter.

The prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, went up VND999 and VND946 to VND30,019 and VND28,785 per liter, respectively.

This is the seventh consecutive price increase since April 21. In total, the price of RON 95-III and E5 RON 92 bio-fuel surged by about VND5,500 and nearly VND5,000 per liter, respectively.

Vietnamplus