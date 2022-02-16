Responsible department ensures continuous petroleum supply in HCMC

A gas station in HCMC

According to the Department’s announcement, it has urgently implemented solutions to ensure petroleum supply by coordinating with related agencies to maintain the continuous supply of petrol and oil for production, business and consumption of residents in the domestic market.

After inspection of business suspension due to lack of supply, the Department of Industry and Trade has contacted petroleum enterprises to understand the situation, proposing timely replenishment of petrol and oil to maintain the operation of enterprises’ petrol and oil retail stations in accordance with regulations.

To ensure the supply of petroleum in 2022, the Department of Industry and Trade focuses on implementing solutions including a continuation of monitoring the petroleum supply - demand market in the southern metropolis. In case of bumping into difficulties along the way, it will send reports to the municipal People's Committee and the Ministry of Industry and Trade for further guidance.

The department has also coordinated with the Vietnam Directorate of Market Surveillance and relevant organizations to strengthen inspection of supply, distribution, and retail of petroleum by enterprises in the city, ensuring uninterrupted sales, especially before the petrol price adjustment decision.

Additionally, it has imposed tough penalties on violations in order to ensure a stable petroleum supply , meeting city dwellers’ needs for travel and businesses.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, from February 15, Petrolimex Saigon’s gas stations are open later. For instance, out of a total of 75 gas stations, 27 are open around the clock while the remaining stations are all open late 2-4 hours.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Anh Quan