Remittances to HCMC reach nearly US$1.8 bln in first three months of 2022

In 2019, the average income of a rural resident in HCMC was about VND63 million (US$2,743) per year, up 58 percent compared to 2015. The area of agricultural land and the number of agricultural, forestry, and fishery households decreased. However, the GRDP in the agricultural sector still increased because farmers had applied high technology to agricultural production and shifted to valuable crops and livestock, with the support of the city's policy of supporting interest rates on loans for agricultural investment.