Regulations on e-commerce involving foreign traders supplemented





Accordingly, foreign traders and entities operating websites to provide e-commerce services with Vietnamese domains and language, and having over 100,000 transactions from Vietnam each year, must register e-commerce activities in line with regulations, establish representative offices or appoint authorized representatives in the country.Their representative offices or authorized representatives must work with Vietnam’s State management agencies to prevent transactions of goods and services that violate the nation’s laws.According to a study conducted by iPrice Group and SimilarWeb, the top 50 shopping sites’ web visits in Vietnam's Map of E-commerce in the first six months reached more than 1.3 billion, the highest ever and up by 10 percent from the first quarter.

VNA