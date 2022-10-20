Reference exchange rate up VND19 on October 20

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,866 and the floor rate VND/US$22,497.

The opening-hour rates at many commercial banks decreased.At 8:35 am, BIDV listed the buying rate at VND/US$24,335 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,615, both down VND20 from the end of October 18.Meanwhile, Vietcombank kept both rates unchanged at VND/US$24,320 (buying) and the selling rate at VND/US$24,630 (selling).

Vietnamplus