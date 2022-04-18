Reference exchange rate up VND1 at week’s beginning





The daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar is set at 23,107 VND/USD on April 18. (Photo: VNA)

With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is 23,800 VND/USD and the floor rate 22,413 VND/USD.

The opening-hour rates at commercial banks saw slight fluctuations.

At 8:30 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,730 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,040 VND/USD, both unchanged from April 15.

BIDV added VND5 to both rates, listing the buying rate at 22,760 VND/USD and the selling rate at 23,040 VND/USD.

During the week from April 12-15 (April 11 was a holiday), the reference exchange rate fluctuated in different directions and ended the week down VND2.

VNA