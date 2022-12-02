Reference exchange rate continues to go down

With the current trading band of +/-5%, the ceiling rate applicable to commercial banks during the day is VND/US$24,843 and the floor rate VND/US$22,477.The opening-hour rates at commercial banks dropped.At 8:35am, BIDV listed the buying rate at VND/US$24,350 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,630, both down VND20 from the end of December 1.Vietcombank also cut VND10 from both rate, listing the buying rate at VND/US$24,320 and the selling rate at VND/US$24,630.During the week from November 28 to December 2, the daily exchange rate followed a downward trend, ending the week down VND7.

Vietnamplus