Realized FDI capital hits record high since 2018





According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO), the realized investment capital in the first quarter of this year grew positively. Of which, FDI capital in Vietnam reached the highest level compared to that in the first quarter of the years from 2018 to 2022.Specifically, the realized investment capital in the first quarter of 2022 at current prices is estimated at VND562.2 trillion, up 8.9 percent over the same period last year. The State-owned sector is estimated at VND136.5 trillion, accounting for 24.3 percent of total investment capital, up 9.3 percent. The non-State sector touches VND323.1 trillion, accounting for 57.5 percent, up 9.1 percent. The FDI sector hits VND102.6 trillion, accounting for 18.2 percent, up 7.9 percent.Total foreign investment capital registered in Vietnam by March 20, 2022, reached $8.91 billion, down 12.1 percent year-on-year. Among the total times of capital contribution and share purchases by foreign investors, there were 341 times of capital contribution and share purchases increasing the charter capital of enterprises, with a capital contribution value of $819.7 million, and 393 times of share purchases without increasing charter capital, with a total value of $811.4 million.Regarding Vietnam's overseas investment, in the first three months of 2022, 24 projects were granted investment certificates, with a total capital of $180.2 million, an increase of 28.5 percent compared to the same period last year. There were three times of projects with additional capital of $31.2 million, down by 92.8 percent. Generally, Vietnam's total overseas investment reached $211.5 million, down 63 percent over the same period last year.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Gia Bao