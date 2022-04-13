Raw pangasius fish prices continue to escalate in Mekong Delta

Processing pangasius fish for export in the Mekong Delta. (Photo: SGGP)

However, the departments of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Mekong Delta provinces advised farmers to be cautious, not to rush to expand the pangasius farming area, especially in areas outside the planning, to prevent the recurrence of oversupply, leading to price drop again.



In addition, the prices of feed, aquatic animal medicine, and input materials have surged sharply, which will cause the cost of raising pangasius to increase. Therefore, enterprises and pangasius farmers need to quickly apply scientific and technological advances to production, strengthen linkages and cooperation to lower costs, reduce wastage, and improve quality to enhance competitiveness, at the same time, meet the diverse demand of export markets worldwide, especially fastidious markets.



The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that in the first three months of 2022, pangasius exports were estimated at $646 million, up 88 percent year-on-year, accounting for about 27 percent of the total seafood export value of the country. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in 2022, the pangasius industry plans to produce 1.6-1.7 million tons of commercial fish, and export turnover will exceed $1.6 billion.







By Ngoc Dan – Translated by Bao Nghi