Quang Tri strives to become energy center in Central region

These are statements of the managers, experts and investors participating in a workshop to discuss solutions to remove obstacles, and contribute to sustainable and effective energy development of Quang Tri Province. The event was held in the city of Dong Ha, Quang Tri Province this morning with participation of 200 delegates.
Speaking at the workshop, Chief of the Office of the National Steering Committee for Electricity Development Phung Manh Ngoc informed that Quang Tri is expected to reach a capacity of more than 14,000MW in potential energy, notably gas, wind and solar power.
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Quang Tri Province Vo Van Hung said that the province still maintains its growth with a capacity of 714MW in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the figure, 671MW was put into the commercial operation that is considered to be the foundation for Quang Tri to become an energy center in near future.
The wind power projects in Quang Tri Province
Currently, the locality has 19 wind power projects with a total installed capacity of 714MW and put 671.1MW into commercial operation. Besides, Quang Tri Province has three solar power projects with a total capacity of 127MW and 11 hydropower projects with a total capacity of 167, 5MW under commercial operation.In the upcoming time, Quang Tri Province will strive to complete projects and generate about 2,500 - 3,000MW of commercial electricity in the period by 2025 and about 9,500MW in the period to 2030.
