Quang Ngai plans to build wind power plant in Bui Hui Plateau





Previously, MB Invest JSC had measured wind speed at Bui Hui Plateau, and the average result was 6-8 meters per second, which ensures the feasibility of the wind power project.The Bui Hui wind power project is expected to have a capacity of about 120 MW, with an investment of over VND5.1 trillion. It will include 30 wind turbines with a capacity of 422 million kWh per year, covering an area of about 25ha in the communes of Ba Trang, Ba Bich, and Ba To Town.The project is being considered to add to the National Power Master Plan VIII and is planned to synchronize with the operation schedule of the 500kV Binh Dinh Station in the 2023-2025 period.

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Thuy Doan