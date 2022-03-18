Quang Binh to hold investment promotion conference in HCMC

At the press conference

The event is a chance for the province’s leaders to meet and exchange with businesses and investors as well as present the province’s potentials and strong points to investors.



The province has called for investment in recreation and adventure tourism, industrial and economic zones, infrastructures, fish and seafood processing, wood manufacturing and high-tech agriculture.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Binh Province Ho An Phong speaks at the event.

Phan Phong Phu, director of Quang Binh Department of Planning and Investment said that the preparation for the investment promotion conference has been completed. The event is expected to receive about 300 delegates.

Quang Binh plans to introduce to investors potential projects in the categories of agriculture, tourism, trade, industry, industrial complexes, industrial zone infrastructure and socio economic infrastructure in the 2022-2024 period.





By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh