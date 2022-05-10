Quang Binh invests nearly US$12 million to develop tourism infrastructure

Dong Hoi City in Quang Binh Province (Photo: SGGP)

The project has great significance to the province’s culture, tourism, and economy and creates breakthroughs to develop tourism along the Nhat Le and Long Dai rivers.



The Quang Binh Subproject 2 in the 2018-2024 period aims to complete the technical infrastructure of the river tourism route connecting Dong Hoi City and cultural and religious centers in the South of the province, including piers and historical sites along the Nhat Le and Long Dai rivers.

The project is expected to form cultural and waterway tourism products promoting tourism, service, and socio-economic growth of the province.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh