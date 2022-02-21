PVEP to produce 0.23 million tonnes of oil equivalent this month

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)



In January, the State-owned corporation generated 0.31 million tonnes of oil equivalent, surpassing the monthly goal by 8 percent. The volume included 0.21 million tonnes of oil and condensate and 98 million cu.m of gas, 3 percent and 22 percent, respectively, higher than the month’s plan.

The company attributed last month’s success to the higher performance of a number of oil fields, such as Su Tu (Lion), Te Giac Trang (White Rhino), Dai Hung (Big Bear), CNV, RD-PD and Bir Seba.Its January revenue exceeded VND3.58 trillion (US$156.81 million), 55 percent higher than the plan and post-tax profit reached over VND1.12 trillion. The company contributed nearly VND1.1 trillion to the State budget.Its total output is expected to reach 3.18 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year.

Vietnamplus