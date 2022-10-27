Projects unable to disburse must urgently return capital to State budget

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as of September 30, ministries, agencies, and central and local agencies have allocated 100 percent of public investment capital and disbursed VND2.6 trillion out of a total allocated capital of roughly VND12.54 trillion, reaching 20.77 percent.

Of these, seven ministries, central agencies and organizations have low disbursement rate of below 20 percent, including the Vietnam Journalists Association with 2.45 percent, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology with 3.55 percent, the Ministry of Health with 7.86 percent, the National University HCMC with 13.71 percent, the Vietnam Lawyers Association with 14.36 percent, the National University Hanoi with 15.03 percent, and the Vietnam Writers’ Association with 15.42 percent. Some ministries, agencies, and localities have proposed to reduce State budget investment plans in 2022.



Concluding the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam suggested that ministries, agencies, and localities thoroughly grasp the instruction of the Prime Minister, which is to make every effort and remove every obstacle in order to disburse public investment capital, avoiding the situation of having money but unable to spend it. For projects that cannot be disbursed, they must urgently carry out procedures to return the allocated capital to the budget. Ministries, agencies, and localities must research, prepare, and implement investment projects in accordance with their implementation capabilities, with appropriate technical norms, ensuring the highest quality and standards.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Da Nguyet