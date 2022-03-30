Project to form areas of standard raw agricultural, forestry materials launched

At the conference

The project aims to strengthen mechanisation of agriculture in the context of economic integration and challenges of climate change.



Raw material areas associated with the connection of processing and consumption have not been built. In addition, crop insurance policy and credit policy have not been carried out synchronously. These constraints are causes of low quality and competitiveness of agricultural products, rising production costs and farmers’ low income.

The project aims to form five areas of agricultural and forestry raw materials meeting standards with a total area of nearly 167,000 hectares, including fruit center in the northern mountainous region, cultivation of timber in the Central Coast, rice center in the Long Xuyen tetragon area, Dong Thap Muoi center for fruits.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh