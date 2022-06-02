Project helps boost agriculture sustainably

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The project has over that period of time benefited 19,200 cooperatives and cooperative unions, 16,000 businesses and over 16 million households, equivalent to 62.9 percent of the national population.



It has provided training for rice growers in eight Mekong Delta provinces and coffee cultivators nationwide, and supported the construction and upgrading of about 876 kilometers of rural roads, 26 kilometers of canals, and 47 kilometers of electricity line for 72 electric pumping and 73 transformer stations.



In addition, about US$105 million, equal to 100 percent of credit capital, has been completely allocated to farmers.



Le Van Hien, head of the Management Board of Agricultural Projects, said the VnSAT project has had a strong effect on reviewing policies and effectively implementing the agricultural restructuring.



Thanks to the project, rice and coffee growers have enjoyed an additional profit of VND1.33 trillion ($57.3 million) and VND476 billion each crop, respectively.



Infrastructure serving processing and post-harvest preservation has improved, and the quality of agricultural products and farmers’ income have increased as well.







VNA