Program to support 10,000 enterprises to export online

The scene of the training session. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), on June 17, coordinated with the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) and the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to organize a training session to support small and medium-sized enterprises to do business and export online.



The training session aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises become aware of online business and digital transformation, step by step helping traditional businesses to apply online form and use promotion and market access tools to optimize marketing and increase sales.



In addition, enterprises are also supported with advanced topics, including Google tools, e-commerce platforms, and online export skills.



Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Huyen, Deputy Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency, said that to continue to support the business community more effectively, in the coming time, the Online Export Ecosystem program will support 10,000 enterprises in various fields to successfully export through the online environment in the period from 2021 to 2025.



The main programs and events include the e-commerce platform with the participation of more than 3,000 domestic stalls with traffic of nearly 30,000 hits per month and more than 12,000 products introduced to the international market; the Vietnamexport portal - a platform providing official information on domestic and international import and export situation - with the companion of more than 60 trade offices in foreign countries and territories, bringing the latest information and objective, and close-to-reality assessments to help enterprises have strategies suitable with market fluctuations.



In addition, there is a series of online conferences that directly connect manufacturers with international importers.







By Lac Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha