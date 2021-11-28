Program building brand for Vietnamese passion fruit in Australia kicked off



Following the success of the Vietnamese Ri6 durian that has earned a name in Australia, the Embassy of Vietnam and Vietnam Trade Office in Australia have proposed the program to promote the fruit.

Passion fruit production of Australia is more than 4,700 tons a year. Vietnam has currently exported frozen passion fruit kernel to Australia. In December, two tons of Vietnamese passion fruit will be shipped to Australia for the first time. The price is AUD 9 per kilo.

Speaking at launching ceremony of the program, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh said that Vietnamese passion fruit has been exported to many countries. The plan on building brand for Vietnamese frozen passion fruit will be one of the outstanding contributions to the negotiation to bring Vietnamese passion fruit to Australia.





By Van Phuc – Translated by Kim Khanh