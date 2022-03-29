Production of pangasius fingerlings should be cautious

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Long An Province also recommended that people should not massively expand the scale and area of pangasius fish hatcheries. They should update information on the commercial pangasius market, the demand for fingerlings of the provinces raising commercial fish to make a suitable production plan.







According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Long An Province, over the past time, pangasius fingerlings have been raised on an area of about 1,300ha, mainly in the districts of the Plain of Reeds (photo).



However, the rearing of pangasius fingerlings in the province remains spontaneous, with many potential risks. For instance, the quality of fingerlings is not guaranteed, and farmers discharge water directly into the environment, causing pollution and spreading pathogens.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi