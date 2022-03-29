  1. Business

Production of pangasius fingerlings should be cautious

In the face of the price fever of commercial pangasius fish, causing the price of fingerlings to climb to over VND50,000 per kg for 30-35 pieces per kg, on March 28, the Vietnam Pangasius Association advised farmers not to raise pangasius fingerlings too much to avoid the recurrence of oversupply, leading to heavy losses.
The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Long An Province also recommended that people should not massively expand the scale and area of pangasius fish hatcheries. They should update information on the commercial pangasius market, the demand for fingerlings of the provinces raising commercial fish to make a suitable production plan.

Besides, fish hatcheries need to apply safe production processes, ensure quality to meet market demand and stabilize output for the product.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Long An Province, over the past time, pangasius fingerlings have been raised on an area of about 1,300ha, mainly in the districts of the Plain of Reeds (photo).

However, the rearing of pangasius fingerlings in the province remains spontaneous, with many potential risks. For instance, the quality of fingerlings is not guaranteed, and farmers discharge water directly into the environment, causing pollution and spreading pathogens.

By Ngoc Phuc – Translated by Bao Nghi

