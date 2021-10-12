Prime Minister offers congratulations on Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from left) visits the factory of the Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co. Ltd in Thai Nguyen province. (Photo: VNA)

In his letter, the PM said the Vietnam Entrepreneurs’ Day this year coincides with the time the entire world is still facing the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused highly negative impacts on every socio-economic aspect.

Despite that context, Vietnamese entrepreneurs have always shone with their “heart - talent - intelligence - prestige”, he noted, adding that the Party, State, and people recognise and highly value entrepreneurs’ sense of responsibility, role and major contributions to the country, the community, and society.

The Government leader emphasised that over the past nearly two years, businesspersons have concurrently contributed to national development and actively taken part in the Covid-19 combat. Particularly, in response to the appeal issued by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, many of them have made important, precious and practical contributions to Covid-19 prevention and control.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from left) visits the factory of Vinamilk in My Phuoc Industrial Park, Binh Phuoc province. (Photo: VNA)

He pledged the Government will continue creating the best possible conditions for Vietnamese and foreign entrepreneurs and businesses to do long-term business and investment in the country.



It will carry out more measures to help entrepreneurs surmount difficulties and stretch their reach further, he said, adding that a programme on socio-economic recovery and development, safe and flexible adaptation to the pandemic, and effective control of Covid-19 are being built.

The Government and authorised agencies still step up reforming institutions, removing difficulties and obstacles, mobilising resources, and streamlining administrative procedures, thereby creating an open and equal business environment for enterprises to develop and integrate into the world.

PM Chinh expressed his belief that with their intelligence, talent, vision, mettle, humanity, and patriotism, every businessperson will manage to overcome difficulties and contribute to sustainable development of the country.

Vietnamplus