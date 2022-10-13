Prices of consumer goods stable at supermarkets, wholesale markets





The Hoc Mon wholesale market said that the prices of fruits and vegetables of all kinds had barely increased in recent days, and some products had dropped sharply compared to the end of August.Similarly, young ribs, cutlets, and lean meat had also decreased by VND5,000-VND15,000 per kg, depending on the type, compared to the end of August. Meanwhile, some leafy vegetables originating from Da Lat had seen a slight increase in price due to heavy rains. The source of goods to the remaining wholesale markets, such as Binh Dien and Thu Duc, was stable and sufficient to supply the market, and the price was also maintained at an appropriate level.Some supermarkets, such as Co.opmart, MM Mega Market, and Go!, have launched several preferential programs and offered deep discounts for consumer goods, such as meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, and cooking oil, with discount levels ranging from 5 percent to 50 percent, depending on the item.According to supermarkets, the promotional programs aim to support and somewhat share difficulties with consumers and, at the same time, contribute to stimulating shopping demand in the last months of the year.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan