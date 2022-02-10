  1. Business

Price of roses goes up before Valentine's Day

With a huge demand for the favorite rose gift at the upcoming Valentine’s Day (on February 14), the price of roses in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat have recently increased compared to the previous days.
Particularly, the price of red roses goes up to VND6,000- VND6,200 per rose, and the prices of red freedom roses, red France roses and red O’hara roses are priced VND500 to VND1,000 higher than traditional red roses. 

Rose growers and traders have promptly harvested, packed and delivered the flowers to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities from February 9 to February 12. 

Besides, Laos and Cambodia have imported a large number of flowers from Da Lat for the upcoming Valentine's Day.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong

