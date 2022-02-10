Price of roses goes up before Valentine's Day

Particularly, the price of red roses goes up to VND6,000- VND6,200 per rose, and the prices of red freedom roses, red France roses and red O’hara roses are priced VND500 to VND1,000 higher than traditional red roses.
Rose growers and traders have promptly harvested, packed and delivered the flowers to Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern provinces and cities from February 9 to February 12.
Besides, Laos and Cambodia have imported a large number of flowers from Da Lat for the upcoming Valentine's Day.
Besides, Laos and Cambodia have imported a large number of flowers from Da Lat for the upcoming Valentine's Day.