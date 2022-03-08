Price of fresh flowers for International Women’s Day goes up

...

With huge demand, the retail price of roses in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat was sold at VND15,000 (US$0.65) to VND25,000 (US$1.1) per branch at Ho Thi Ky flower market in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City. The fresh-cut flower prices were 20 percent to 30 percent higher than freeze-fresh flowers.



Ngoc Lan, a trade owner at Ho Thi Ky flower market, said that this year, almost all florists did not dare to stock numerous flowers to sell as the Covid-19 pandemic situation is still complicated and unpredictable as well as customers have been cutting spending due to the pandemic. Additionally, the supply from gardeners also affected the selling price.











By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong