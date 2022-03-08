  1. Business

Price of fresh flowers for International Women’s Day goes up

SGGP
Purchasing demand of fresh flowers, floral products and fruit gifts from flower markets, supermarkets a day before International Women’s Day (March 8) increased by 30 percent to 40 percent compared to the previous days, notably the flower-delivery business continued to be on the rise. 

Price of fresh flowers for International Women’s Day goes up ảnh 1
With huge demand, the retail price of roses in the Central Highlands city of Da Lat was sold at VND15,000 (US$0.65) to VND25,000 (US$1.1) per branch at Ho Thi Ky flower market in District 10, Ho Chi Minh City. The fresh-cut flower prices were 20 percent to 30 percent higher than freeze-fresh flowers. 

Ngoc Lan, a trade owner at Ho Thi Ky flower market, said that this year, almost all florists did not dare to stock numerous flowers to sell as the Covid-19 pandemic situation is still complicated and unpredictable as well as customers have been cutting spending due to the pandemic. Additionally, the supply from gardeners also affected the selling price. 




By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong

