Price fluctuations in goods in Mekong Delta

Prices of live hog decrease



Specifically, the farm-gate price of hogs bred for slaughtering in many localities in the Mekong Delta has decreased by about VND2,000-VND3,000 per kg, to the lowest level in many months. In Can Tho City and many provinces such as Soc Trang, Vinh Long, An Giang, Dong Thap, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, and Tra Vinh, live pigs are being sold by farmers to traders at only VND52,000-VND57,000 per kg whereas it fetched VND54,000-VND59,000 a kg in the previous period.

The price of live pigs continued to decline due to the abundant supply and slow consumption of pork in many localities. According to the pig breeders, they are suffering heavy capital losses at the current price due to the continuously increased price of feed and the cost of breeding livestock in recent times.

On the contrary, the retail price of many types of granulated sugar on the market has increased by VND1,000-VND3,000 a kg compared to the first months of 2022.

Typically, retail prices of all kinds of white granulated sugar, fine granulated white sugar, and large granulated white sand are at VND21,000-VND22,000 a kg in grocery stores and supermarkets at markets in Can Tho City.

Price of many kinds of pre-packaged yellow and white granulated sugar, with branded packaging at the popular price range from VND23,000-VND30,000 a kg. Some organic and dietary sugar product lines cost 3-4 times more than regular granulated sugar.





By Anh Duong - Translated by Anh Quan