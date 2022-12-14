Leaders press button at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction investment project of Lien Chieu Wharf



This morning, the Da Nang City People's Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction investment project of Lien Chieu Wharf, the shared infrastructure in Lien Chieu District’s Hoa Hiep Bac ward.

The Da Nang Port is adjacent to international maritime routes connecting the economies of Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia as well as the world. The Da Nang Port is used as the main logistics center for road systems and the East-West Economic Corridor No 2 (EWEC2) and the location of Lien Chieu Port is one of the key international gateways of Vietnam.

The State President stated that the groundbreaking of the investment project to build Lien Chieu Port is a step to realize the strategic goals in the Politburo’s Resolution 43 of on the construction and development of Da Nang city to 2030 with the vision to 2045.

President Phuc( 2, R) and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (3,R) listen to reports of the port infrastructure The project will meet through the cargo volume of up to 5 million tons per year in the first phase . The construction of more berths in the next phase will help ease the overloaded Tien Sa Port and Son Tra which currently hosts both cruise and cargo ships as well as reduce the pressure of road traffic passing through the inner Da Nang City and strengthening regional and inter-regional connectivity, sustainable socio-economic development.

With its ideal depth and large warehouse, Lien Chieu Port is considered to have the potential to become a leading seaport in the Southeast Asia region as it is close to international shipping routes; plus, it receives abundant goods market from the East-West economic corridor. The port is quite convenient in terms of traffic connections with the city's industrial zones.

The President noted that 4,324 households are affected by the project; therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to doing as quickly as possible so that people can soon stabilize their lives.

According to Mr. Le Trung Chinh, Chairman of Da Nang City People's Committee, the groundbreaking of the project is important to promote investment attraction and synchronous construction of Lien Chieu port - an international gateway port in the central coastal region to strengthen regional and inter-regional connectivity. The port is a lever to contribute to promoting the socio-economic development of Da Nang city and the region.

The leader of Da Nang City pledged to call for all social resources for the construction of the port. The city government will direct relevant units to implement the project in accordance with the law and ensure that the project will be completed by 2025.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan