President emphasizes importance of timely support for people, enterprises

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting with the National Assembly deputies group of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the President, the economic indicators in the first five months of 2022 are encouraging, showing signs of growth in budget revenue, import and export, and agriculture. The macroeconomy has always been maintained and is the outstanding point in operating. Vietnam's vaccination strategy has been implemented drastically and is recognized by the world.



However, the signs of inflation are clear, especially when Vietnam's economy has a fairly high openness. The stock market is an important capital mobilization channel, but billions of dollars have been evaporated recently. Therefore, it is necessary to have better measures and methods to support the stock market to stabilize, send capital flows to businesses, create jobs, and determine growth.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc quoted an article "Not let inflation sweep away underprivileged people" and noted that the economic stimulus package and public investment must be promoted better and come to life to timely support people and businesses as the policy of the Party and the State.



Besides, there are social issues that also need special attention, especially education, child abuse, drowning, and school violence against children. Finally, a human resource development policy is needed to resolve human-related issues.



“The Resolution of the 13th Party Congress sets specific goals for 2025, 2030, and 2045 that require continuous high growth. The country saw low growth in two years due to objective reasons, so it is essential to worry and take strong, synchronous, and drastic stimulus measures. Otherwise, it will be difficult to achieve the goal as stated in the Resolution," President Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted.







By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thanh Nha