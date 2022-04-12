Illustrative photo

In its plan for inland waterway infrastructure from 2021 to 2030, the administration has proposed many different preferential mechanisms and policies to attract investment.



Specifically, the Inland Waterway Administration proposed to exempt the water surface rent for the entire lease term. Moreover, it proposed the land rent exemption for the first 15 years starting from the date the local government leases the land.

Additionally, at the same time, the Administration suggested reducing 50 of land rent for the next seven years for enterprises and cooperatives having projects on investment and development of ports.

Furthermore, under the Inland Waterway Administration’s suggestion, projects on the construction of facilities for building and repairing watercraft shall be included in the list of priorities for the arrangement of land and water surface and all kinds of equipment for handling container, bulk cargo, and special-use goods that cannot be produced domestically to improve the cargo handling capacity of ports are exempt from import tax.

Last but not least, the Administration also proposed free seaport infrastructure for goods transported by inland waterways. Simultaneously, the local budget will support the funding for vocational training in watercraft operators, repair and operation of marine engines of college, intermediate and elementary schools residing in extremely difficult communes and border crossings.

Also according to the proposal of the Administration of Inland Waterways, the capital for the maintenance of the national waterway system in the period 2022-2026 will be increased by 1.3 times in the next year compared to the previous year.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Anh Quan