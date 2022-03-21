Portal launched to track foreign suppliers on digital platforms

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

The portal and the app were launched to keep up with the strong development of e-commerce in Vietnam, said Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc, noting that many major groups like Google have forecast that the Vietnamese digital economy will reach over US$52 billion and rank third in ASEAN in 2025.



The portal, http://etaxvn.gdt.gov.vn, makes it easier for foreign suppliers with business on digital platforms in Vietnam to register, declare and pay taxes, he stressed.



Cao Anh Tuan, head of the General Department of Taxation, said through the portal, foreign suppliers would also learn about Vietnam’s tax laws and policies on e-commerce.



Minister Phoc asked the agency to ensure round-the-clock operations of the portal and the app, while working to upgrade the services, meeting the demand of foreign suppliers during the observance of local tax laws.



The State Bank of Vietnam should instruct commercial banks to quickly coordinate with the tax sector to implement the services, he said.



Currently, the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV), the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), the Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank), the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) and the Military Commercial JSC (MBBank) have offered the e-tax payment services through Etax-Mobile.



According to the Finance Ministry, tax payments made by foreign suppliers between 2018 and December 2021 exceeded VND4.4 trillion (US$192.47 million).

VNA