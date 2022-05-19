Pork price in Mekong Delta region surges

The pork price is trading from VND56,000 (US$2.4) to VND58,000 (US$2.5) per kilogram, a surge of VND7,000 (US$0.3) to VND8,000 (US$0.35) per kilogram over the beginning of 2022.The pork price has increased but it is still lower than the selling price in same period last year from VND12,000 (US$0.52) to VND13,000 (US$0.56) per kilogram.With the surge, many pig farming households still do not earn profits as the processed food and input costs have increased sharply.

By Thuy An- Translated by Huyen Huong