Poles of Tra Vinh’s biggest wind power project installed

25 wind power poles are completely installed. (Photo: SGGP)

This is the first offshore wind power project carried out by Trungnam Group and the biggest wind power project in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh, said Deputy General Director of Trungnam Group Do Van Kien at a meeting on October 17.



The construction of the project, located in Dong Hai commune, Duyen Hai district, Tra Vinh province, began in early 2021, with a total cost of nearly VND5 trillion (US$219,200).



With each of the 25 wind power poles having a capacity of 4MW, the project is expected to contribute about 330 million kWh to the national power grid.



Vietnam is striving to produce about 3,000 - 5,000 MW of offshore wind power by 2030 and 21,000 MW by 2045.



The Dong Hai 1 - Tra Vinh wind power project. (Photo: SGGP)



Localities that boast huge wind power potential include Quang Ninh with 11 GW; Ha Tinh, 4.4 GW; Ninh Thuan, 25 GW; Binh Thuan, 42 GW; and Tra Vinh; 20 GW.



The offshore wind power sector has substantial potential and is expected to further develop as it generates clean energy in the context of global climate change. A report released by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) in July found that Vietnam is facing a crucial crossroads in its energy system planning, and has the opportunity to act now to accelerate deployment of offshore wind in this decade.Localities that boast huge wind power potential include Quang Ninh with 11 GW; Ha Tinh, 4.4 GW; Ninh Thuan, 25 GW; Binh Thuan, 42 GW; and Tra Vinh; 20 GW.The offshore wind power sector has substantial potential and is expected to further develop as it generates clean energy in the context of global climate change.

VNA