PM requests assurance of power supply for production, business activities

The PM stated that firmly ensuring electricity supply for production and business activities and people's life is the most important political task of the electricity industry, especially in the context that the Covid-19 pandemic was developing complicatedly. In 2021, the electricity industry basically ensured electricity supply. However, some difficulties arose due to an imbalance of electricity supply and demand in some areas.



To solve the arising difficulties and problems along with the implementation of the national economic recovery program in the coming time, the PM requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) to proactively coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to direct the implementation of solutions to firmly ensure national energy security, safe and reliable electricity supply for all aspects of production and business activities and people's life in 2022 and the following years, especially during the holidays, Lunar New Year, and the dry season.



The PM instructed the People's Committees of provinces and cities, and ministries to assess and forecast the demand for electricity for production, consumption, and daily life in 2022 and the increase in power demand in the following years until 2025 of localities and sectors then send them to the MoIT before December 31, 2021, to summarize and develop a plan to ensure power supply. At the same time, they must strengthen the implementation of energy-saving measures.



Vietnam Electricity must be proactive in forecasting power demand, closely monitoring the developments of power demand in 2022 and the following years to develop an optimal operation plan following regulations, carry out the operation of the national power system to ensure safety, reliability, and efficiency.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao