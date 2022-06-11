PM Pham Minh Chinh pays site survey to Thach Khe iron ore mine

PM Pham Minh Chinh grasps obstacles related to the project implementation from brief reports of local authorities and investors.

Thach Khe iron mine is considered the biggest iron mine in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with a reserve of around 544 million tons. The project for exploiting and processing iron ore is under the investment of Ha Tinh-based Thach Khe Iron Joint-Stock Company (TIC) which is located on the area of 4,821-hectare land over five communes of Thach Hai, Thach Khe, Dinh Ban, Thach Tri and Thach Lac under Thach Ha District, the Central province of Ha Tinh.

The delegation pays site survey to Thach Khe iron mine.

The project had been ever expected to help the Central province become a center of the country’s heavy industry and the biggest iron ore mining center in Vietnam.

A view of Thach Khe iron mine

Over the passing years, Ha Tinh Province has submitted proposals to the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee, the Prime Minister and relevant ministries and units for considering termination of the project and handing over the site to restore production and stabilize people's lives.

In order to implement the large-scale project, there were about 7,000 households with 27,000 people being resettled.In September of 2009, Ha Tinh-based Thach Khe Iron Joint-Stock Company officially started the construction of the Thach Khe iron mine project by experimenting with open-cast mining by mechanical equipment.However, the problems related to the technological design along with mining technology and financial difficulties caused the interrupted project for re-assessment in November of 2011.After grasping obstacles related to the project implementation from brief reports of local authorities and investors, PM Pham Minh Chinh required that Ha Tinh Province must collaborate with relevant ministries, departments, investors, experts and scientists to urgently research to have a common result on relevant factors ensuring the science practical work.

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong